Rediff.com  » News » CBI arrests auditor of KCR's daughter in Delhi excise policy case

CBI arrests auditor of KCR's daughter in Delhi excise policy case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 08, 2023 09:15 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Hyderabad-based chartered accountant (CA), understood to be the auditor of Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLC K Kavitha, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo

The CBI had called the CA, Butchibabu Gorantla, to Delhi for questioning in connection with the excise policy case.

 

He was arrested on Tuesday evening as he was non-cooperative and his responses were found to be evasive, they said.

The CBI has alleged that Gorantla's role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 caused 'wrongful gain' to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

The agency will produce him before a special court here on Wednesday.

The CBI had questioned Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with the case in December last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
