Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after fainting twice

Ex-VP Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after fainting twice

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 12, 2026 19:39 IST

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday after he fell unconscious twice on January 10, officials said.

IMAGE: Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

Dhankhar, 74, underwent an MRI, the officials said, adding that other tests will be carried out on Tuesday.

The former vice president had "two bouts of unconsciousness" in the washroom around 3.30 am on January 10, they said.

 

"Today, he had gone to AIIMS for a checkup when the doctors insisted that he should get admitted for tests. He will remain there overnight," an official said.

Dhankhar had blacked out on multiple occasions in the past, including in the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and the national capital while attending public events as the vice president, he said.

Dhankhar had quit as the vice president on July 21 citing health grounds.

He was admitted to AIIMS last year too for a heart-related ailment.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
