How Did Rajya Sabha Perform Under Dhankhar?

IMAGE: Then Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts the proceedings of the House on his last day in office, July 21, 2025. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21 with 751 days remaining in his tenure, citing health reasons.

Before Dhankhar, two vice presidents -- V V Giri in 1969 and Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1987 -- resigned from office before completing their term.

As Chair of the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar's legacy is a mixed bag.

While the average number of hours the Rajya Sabha functioned during his tenure was lower than his two predecessors, the Upper House exceeded 100 per cent of its scheduled time during the Budget sessions of 2024 and 2025.

Rajya Sabha productivity in Dhankhar's tenure

During Hamid Ansari's second tenure (August 11, 2012 to August 10, 2017), the Rajya Sabha functioned for an average 89 hours per session.

His successor, M Venkaiah Naidu's term (August 11, 2017 to August 10, 2022) saw an average of 74 hours.

Dhankhar's term saw the lowest average of 57 hours.

