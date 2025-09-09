HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » '50 days on, nation awaits Dhankhar to break silence'

'50 days on, nation awaits Dhankhar to break silence'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 09, 2025 11:19 IST

x

The Congress on Tuesday said that former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar has maintained an uncharacteristic silence for 50 days now and as the election for his successor gets underway, the nation continues to wait for him to speak out.

 

IMAGE: Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar. Photograph: ANI Photo

A direct contest is taking place between NDA's C P Radhakrishnan and the Opposition's B Sudershan Reddy for Tuesday's vice presidential election, with the BJP-led alliance having a clear edge in the poll necessitated due to the sudden resignation of Dhankhar.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that for 50 days now, Dhankhar has maintained an "uncharacteristic silence".

 

"Today as the election for his successor gets underway, the nation continues to wait for him to speak out after his unprecedented and unexpected resignation as VP following the expression of his concerns on the deep neglect of farmers by the Modi government, on the dangers posed by 'ahankar' of those in power, etc.," Ramesh said.

Both the ruling NDA and Opposition INDIA bloc held separate meetings on Monday in Parliament complex in a show of strength, where they sensitised their respective MPs about the election process and also held mock polls while exhorting their members to vote correctly.

Members of Parliament are not bound by party whips to vote in the vice presidential election, which takes place under a secret ballot system.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

What stalls Centre on granting govt bungalow to Dhankhar
What stalls Centre on granting govt bungalow to Dhankhar
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
The Rise And Fall Of Jagdeep Dhankhar
The Rise And Fall Of Jagdeep Dhankhar
Dhankhar Failed To Understand Modi
Dhankhar Failed To Understand Modi
Vice President Has No Salary of His Own
Vice President Has No Salary of His Own

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Animals & Birds Idioms You Should Know

webstory image 2

9 Countries With The Most McDonald's

webstory image 3

12 Books India Banned

VIDEOS

Taj Mahal Faces Rising Yamuna Waters Post Heavy Rains0:46

Taj Mahal Faces Rising Yamuna Waters Post Heavy Rains

Incessant Rains Force Salal Dam to Open Gates1:01

Incessant Rains Force Salal Dam to Open Gates

Divya Khosla Kumar Looks Graceful in Saree0:49

Divya Khosla Kumar Looks Graceful in Saree

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV