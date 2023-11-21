News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ex-student opens fire in school in Kerala's Thrissur

Ex-student opens fire in school in Kerala's Thrissur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 21, 2023 14:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A former student of a private school in Thrissur on Tuesday barged into his alma mater brandishing a gun, terrorising staff and students, following which police took him into custody. According to the school staff, he fired a couple of rounds after roaming inside the institution. No one was injured.

IMAGE: CCTV footage shows Jagan with a gun. Photograph: X

A former student, Jagan, went to the Vivekodayam school at Thrissur and took out a gun from his bag after entering the staff room and later went to various classrooms, terrorising students and staff.

Police said the accused has been taken into custody and an investigation is on.

 

Meanwhile, District Collector V R Krishna Teja rushed to the school soon after the incident and took stock of the incident.

He said it was an isolated incident and asked the parents not to worry as the situation was taken care of.

"A young person has come to the school. He was a bit unsteady and used his pistol and fired two or three rounds. That's what the school authorities have told us. He was taken into custody. It's an isolated incident and an investigation is on. There is no need to worry. We are all here. He will be produced before the doctor," Teja told the media. The age of the accused could not be ascertained immediately.

The visuals of the accused sitting inside the staff room of the school brandishing a gun which he took out from his bag is being telecast by television channels.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Teenage gunman kills 19 kids, 2 adults at Texas school
Teenage gunman kills 19 kids, 2 adults at Texas school
Indian-American student charged with carrying gun on campus
Indian-American student charged with carrying gun on campus
PHOTOS: America's students march for their lives!
PHOTOS: America's students march for their lives!
DII-FPI shareholding gap narrows to all-time low in Q2
DII-FPI shareholding gap narrows to all-time low in Q2
'Challenge for us is resource management'
'Challenge for us is resource management'
Caste survey, interest-free loan: Cong's Raj manifesto
Caste survey, interest-free loan: Cong's Raj manifesto
Will Tata Steel's new deal aid profitability?
Will Tata Steel's new deal aid profitability?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Man with gun barges into Bengal classroom, overpowered

Man with gun barges into Bengal classroom, overpowered

AMU expels Kashmiri student after his photo with gun appears online

AMU expels Kashmiri student after his photo with gun appears online

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances