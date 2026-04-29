Ex-Corporation Promoter Arrested In Subsidy Fraud Case

A former promoter for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a self-employment scheme intended for marginalised women, highlighting concerns over corruption in subsidy distribution.

Key Points Former Thiruvananthapuram Corporation promoter arrested for alleged Rs 75 lakh subsidy fraud.

The fraud involved a self-employment scheme for women from marginalised communities.

Forged documents were allegedly used to siphon off funds meant for beneficiaries.

The accused is also implicated in other cases involving alleged irregularities totalling over Rs 5 crore.

Vigilance Director urges public to report corruption-related information.

A former scheduled caste promoter of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an alleged Rs 75 lakh subsidy fraud under a self-employment scheme for women of the marginalised community, officials said.

Details of the Subsidy Fraud

The accused, Sindhu S (55), a native of Muttathara, was taken into custody by the Vigilance Special Investigation Unit following a probe into irregularities in the disbursal of loan subsidies during the 2021-22 financial year.

According to officials, funds meant to be distributed as a subsidy for beneficiary groups were allegedly syphoned off by creating forged documents showing distribution, while the actual beneficiaries were denied the assistance.

The money was allegedly transferred to bank accounts linked to a private institution owned by the accused, a Vigilance statement said here.

The case was registered following allegations of malpractice in the implementation of the scheme, it said.

Sindhu was produced before a Vigilance court here and remanded.

Wider Implications and Other Cases

Officials further said she is also an accused in multiple other cases registered by the Vigilance unit involving alleged irregularities totalling over Rs 5 crore in similar subsidy disbursals under schemes for Scheduled Caste and general category women in the corporation.

Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham urged the public to report corruption-related information through the toll-free number 1064, or via phone and WhatsApp helplines, the statement added.