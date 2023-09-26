News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED arrests CPI-M councillor in Kerala co-operative bank fraud

ED arrests CPI-M councillor in Kerala co-operative bank fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 26, 2023 19:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested PR Arivandakshan, a Communist Party of India-Marxist municipal councillor from Kerala's Wadakkanchery, in connection with the Karuvannur co-operative bank fraud case, officials said Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Courtesy CPI-M on X

The agency has also arrested a former employee of the bank, CK Jills, who allegedly siphoned off Rs 5 crore bank funds, they said.

 

Arivandakshan's arrest is the first of a political person in the alleged scam in which several political functionaries of the CPM are under scanner, they said.

The probe in the alleged fraud, beginning in 2010, in the Thrissur-based bank stems from 16 FIRs registered by the Kerala Police (crime branch) in Thrissur.

The ED has said its probe found that "on the instructions of certain persons, who were district-level leaders and committee members of certain political party and governed the bank, loans were disbursed by the bank manager through the agent in cash to non-member benamis by mortgaging properties of poor members without their knowledge and laundered to the benefit of the accused".

"Many such benami loans were disbursed on the instructions of A C Moideen," it had alleged in a statement issued on August 23, a day after the raids were conducted.

Moideen, 67, had told the press that the ED action was "pre-planned," adding he would cooperate in the investigation.

He is a former minister for cooperation and industries and currently represents the Kunnamkulam constituency in the state Assembly.

The ED had first carried out raids in this case in August last year at six locations, including a branch of the bank located in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur. It had attached assets worth Rs 30.70 crore of a commission agent of the bank, Bijoy A K.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Depositors of 21 stressed co-op banks to get Rs 5 lakh
Depositors of 21 stressed co-op banks to get Rs 5 lakh
Another co-op bank in trouble, this time in Bengaluru
Another co-op bank in trouble, this time in Bengaluru
One year later, PMC Bank depositors still struggling
One year later, PMC Bank depositors still struggling
Lakhimpur: SC allows Ashish Mishra to visit mother
Lakhimpur: SC allows Ashish Mishra to visit mother
India looking at Ashwin's class, experience as back up
India looking at Ashwin's class, experience as back up
Tahawwur Rana stayed in Mumbai hotel before 26/11
Tahawwur Rana stayed in Mumbai hotel before 26/11
Asiad: Surya, Suraj knocked out in Wushu quarters
Asiad: Surya, Suraj knocked out in Wushu quarters
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Protest with body against Kerala bank kicks up row

Protest with body against Kerala bank kicks up row

Coop banks saw 181 fraud cases of Rs 127 cr last year

Coop banks saw 181 fraud cases of Rs 127 cr last year

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances