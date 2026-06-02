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Ex-Reliance Communications MD Jailed In Loan Fraud Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

June 02, 2026 10:44 IST

Former Reliance Communications MD Amitabh Jhunjhunwala has been jailed in Mumbai in connection with a multi-crore bank loan fraud case, according to officials.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui / Reuters.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui / Reuters.

Key Points

  • Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, former Reliance Communications MD, arrested in loan fraud case.
  • Jhunjhunwala was in judicial custody in Delhi for a related money laundering case.
  • CBI claims Jhunjhunwala directed the misuse of loan funds, causing losses to banks.
  • A chargesheet has been filed against 16 individuals/entities, but Jhunjhunwala was not named in it.
  • The chargesheet relates to alleged misuse of loans sanctioned by SBI, Bank of Maharashtra and Syndicate Bank.

Former Reliance Communications Group managing director Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, arrested by the CBI in a multi-crore bank loan fraud case, has been lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, officials said on Tuesday.

Jhunjhunwala's Arrest and Custody

A Mumbai court on Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to arrest Jhunjhunwala, who was in judicial custody in New Delhi in a related money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

 

Considering the late hour and the accused's travel from Delhi's Tihar Jail, the court remanded him to judicial custody, with a plea for his police custody scheduled for later in the day, officials said.

Allegations Against Jhunjhunwala

Jhunjhunwala, group managing director of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications Group, looked after important functions such as corporate finance, banking and utilisation of funds.

The CBI has claimed that based on his directions, loan funds received from banks were managed/utilised by other officials of the RCom group. Due to misutilisation of loan funds, the banks suffered wrongful losses, said the probe agency.

Chargesheet Details

Last week, the probe agency filed a chargesheet in the case against 16 individuals/entities. Jhunjhunwala has not been named in the chargesheet filed in the special court, but the investigation against him was ongoing.

The accused named in the chargesheet included Reliance Communications, five senior executives of the company and 10 bank officials.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misappropriation under the IPC, and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the CBI said in a press release.

The chargesheet pertained to alleged misuse of a Rs 1,200 crore term loan sanctioned by the SBI, Rs 500 crore letter of credit facilities sanctioned by Bank of Maharashtra and Rs 350 crore letter of credit facilities sanctioned by Syndicate Bank, it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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