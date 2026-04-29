Delhi Court Allows CBI To Produce Reliance Executive In Mumbai

A Delhi court has approved the CBI's request to present a former Reliance executive before a Mumbai court concerning a bank loan fraud and money laundering investigation.

Key Points Delhi court allows CBI to produce former Reliance executive Amitabh Jhunjhunwala.

Jhunjhunwala is implicated in a bank loan fraud and money laundering case.

The CBI sought to produce Jhunjhunwala before a Mumbai court.

The court issued a prisoner transit warrant for Jhunjhunwala's production.

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed CBI's plea seeking production of a former executive of Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG), Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, before a Mumbai court.

Jhunjhunwala is in jail in an alleged bank loan fraud-linked money laundering case.

Court Orders Production of Reliance Executive

Special Judge Hasan Anzar said that the inmate could be produced before the court concerned by issuing a prisoner transit warrant.

"Having considered the totality of facts and circumstances, the present prisoner transit warrant is signed subject to the condition that it would be open to the jail superintendent concerned to ensure the execution of the warrant, subject to Section 304 of the BNSS..." the judge said.

The BNSS provision deals with "the officer in charge of prison to abstain from carrying out order in certain contingencies."

"It would be open for the in-charge/jail superintendent that if he is unable to carry out the order, then he can send a report in terms of Section 304 of the BNSS," the judge added.