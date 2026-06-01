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Mumbai Court Allows CBI To Arrest Reliance Group Executive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 01, 2026 20:58 IST

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A Mumbai court has granted the CBI permission to arrest a former Reliance Group executive, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, in connection with a bank loan misuse case, deepening the investigation into alleged financial irregularities.

Key Points

  • Mumbai court permits CBI to arrest Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, ex-Reliance Group executive, in bank loan misuse case.
  • Jhunjhunwala was produced from Tihar Jail, where he is held in an ED money laundering probe.
  • CBI alleges Jhunjhunwala directed the misuse of bank loan funds, causing losses to banks.
  • A chargesheet has been filed against Reliance Communications, executives, and bank officials for criminal conspiracy and corruption.
  • The case involves alleged misuse of loans from SBI, Bank of Maharashtra, and Syndicate Bank.

A Mumbai court on Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to arrest Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, a former senior executive at industrialist Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, in a case related to alleged bank loans misuse.

Jhunjhunwala was produced before special CBI judge J P Darekar on a production warrant from New Delhi's Tihar Central Jail, where he was under judicial custody in a related money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

 

Following his production, the CBI, represented by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) A Limosin, filed an application seeking remand and permission to formally arrest the accused.

Defence Arguments and Court Decision

Advocates Reeti Upadhyay and Mudit Jain, appearing for Jhunjhunwala, contended that as per the production warrant issued by a Delhi court, the former executive of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (Reliance ADAG) was required to be produced before the court on June 5.

His appearance before the court prior to that date is illegal, the defence argued.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the Mumbai court allowed the CBI's application to formally arrest the accused as per provisions of law.

However, as the proceeding continued beyond the working hours, the CBI told the court that they will produce the accused before it on Tuesday after completing arrest formalities.

In the meanwhile, considering the "peculiar situation" regarding the late hour and the accused's travel distance from Delhi, the court remanded Jhunjhunwala to judicial custody.

Allegations Against Jhunjhunwala

Jhunjhunwala, group Managing Director of Reliance Communications group, was looking after important functions like corporate finance, banking, utilization of funds, among others.

The CBI has claimed that based on his directions, loan funds received from banks were managed/utilized by other officials of the RCom group. Due to misutilization of loan funds, the banks suffered wrongful losses, said the probe agency.

Chargesheet Details

The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet in the case against 16 individuals/entities. Jhunjhunwala has not been named in the chargesheet filed in the special court, but the investigation against him was ongoing.

The accused named in the chargesheet included Reliance Communications, five senior executives of the company and ten bank officials.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misappropriation under the IPC, and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the CBI said in a press release.

The chargesheet pertained to alleged misuse of a Rs 1,200 crore term loan sanctioned by the SBI, Rs 500 crore letter of credit facilities sanctioned by Bank of Maharashtra and Rs 350 crore letter of credit facilities sanctioned by Syndicate Bank, it said.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation has been kept open to probe other loans sanctioned by the consortium of banks and to ascertain the role of other conspirators involved in the alleged diversion and misappropriation of public funds, the CBI said.

The central agency registered the case on SBI's complaint against Reliance Communications and Anil Ambani for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore to the bank.

"Rupee Term Loans" were sanctioned to Reliance Communications by a consortium of 11 banks led by the SBI. As per the FIR, the total exposure amounted to Rs 19,694.33 crore and involved 17 state-run banks.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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