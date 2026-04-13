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Meghalaya: Former MLA Surrenders in Connection with Garo Hills Violence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 22:26 IST

Former MLA Estamur Mominin surrendered to Meghalaya police after evading arrest in connection with the Garo Hills election violence, which led to the postponement of the GHADC elections.

Key Points

  • Former MLA Estamur Mominin surrendered to police after evading arrest related to violence following GHADC election tensions.
  • The violence stemmed from protests and clashes that erupted after Mominin filed his nomination for the GHADC elections.
  • Mominin is accused of making an inflammatory speech that further escalated tensions and contributed to the spread of violence.
  • The state government postponed the GHADC elections due to the deteriorating law and order situation.
  • Police are investigating the specific charges against Mominin and the legal action to be taken.

Former MLA Estamur Mominin on Monday surrendered before police in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district after evading arrest in connection with violence that erupted in Garo Hills following tensions over the GHADC elections, an officer said.

Mominin surrendered before the police at Nongpoh Police Station after remaining absconding since unrest broke out in the region earlier this month, the officer said.

 

Background of the Violence

According to police, the violence dates back to March 9, when Mominin had gone to the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Tura to file his nomination as a candidate for the GHADC elections.

His presence allegedly triggered protests outside the DC office, which soon escalated into clashes.

On the same day, Mominin was also accused of making an inflammatory speech at Chibinang, which further aggravated tensions and contributed to the spread of violence across parts of Garo Hills, officials said.

The deteriorating law and order situation prompted the state government to put the GHADC elections on hold.

Police said Mominin had been on the run since the outbreak of violence to evade arrest.

Further details regarding the specific charges against him and the legal action to be taken are awaited, officials added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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