News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Fresh violence in Manipur, Army rushes to spot

Fresh violence in Manipur, Army rushes to spot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 22, 2023 17:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In fresh violence in Manipur, two houses were torched by a mob in Imphal East district after two armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on Monday afternoon, police officials said.

IMAGE: Army personnel and Assam Rifles patrol the area to ensure the protection to vehicles carrying essential goods from and to Imphal via NH 37 in violence-hit Manipur, on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, no casualty was reported due to the arson.

The mob also beat up one of the miscreants while the other managed to flee. The two were taken into custody.

 

Armymen deployed in the area who rushed to the scene used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob resulting in minor injuries to a few people.

Locals protested the incident by burning tyres on the road.

Following the incident, curfew hours in Imphal East district which had earlier been relaxed were tightened.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Biren Singh's BJP govt playing with fire in Manipur'
'Biren Singh's BJP govt playing with fire in Manipur'
Heart-wrenching scenes at Imphal airport amid violence
Heart-wrenching scenes at Imphal airport amid violence
'Busy with Karnataka, BJP did not pay heed to Manipur'
'Busy with Karnataka, BJP did not pay heed to Manipur'
Veteran Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away
Veteran Actor Sarath Babu Passes Away
'Why does India need to be woken up?'
'Why does India need to be woken up?'
CBI: Wankhede trying to show SRK messages as...
CBI: Wankhede trying to show SRK messages as...
Gujarat ATS arrests 4 Bangladeshis, busts Qaeda unit
Gujarat ATS arrests 4 Bangladeshis, busts Qaeda unit
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Manipur: No internet for 19 days now, lives at stake

Manipur: No internet for 19 days now, lives at stake

Manipur violence: 'Don't know what our fault was'

Manipur violence: 'Don't know what our fault was'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances