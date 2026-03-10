Meghalaya LoP Files FIR Against Ex-MLA Over Alleged Provocative Speech

Meghalaya's political landscape heats up as opposition leader Mukul Sangma files an FIR against ex-legislator Estamur Momin for an allegedly inflammatory speech impacting the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

Key Points Meghalaya's Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, filed an FIR against Estamur Momin over an allegedly provocative speech related to the GHADC elections.

The speech, circulated via video, allegedly contained 'vitriolic election rhetoric' and could incite disharmony amid tensions over non-tribal participation.

Sangma claims Momin falsely implicated him and others as tacitly approving non-tribal participation in the GHADC elections.

The controversy stems from a GHADC resolution requiring Scheduled Tribe certificates for candidates, effectively barring non-tribals.

Tensions escalated with police firing during curfew enforcement related to protests against the GHADC election process.

Leader of the Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly, Mukul Sangma has lodged an FIR against former legislator Estamur Momin over an allegedly provocative speech delivered by the latter after he was assaulted while attempting to file nomination papers for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, officials said on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged at Phulbari police station following the circulation of a video on social media purportedly showing Momin addressing a gathering on the evening of March 9 after he was allegedly attacked earlier in the day at the office of the deputy commissioner in Tura while attempting to file his nomination papers.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

According to the complaint, the speech contained "vitriolic election rhetoric" and could potentially provoke certain groups and promote disharmony amid the already tense atmosphere surrounding the participation of non-tribals in the district council elections.

The LoP alleged that towards the end of the speech, Momin mentioned the name of Sangma along with two other public figures, suggesting that they had given tacit approval for his nomination and for non-tribals to participate in the council polls.

Sangma, however, stated in the complaint that no such discussion had taken place and no approval had been granted by him or anyone on his behalf, adding that the claims were "untrue".

The complaint further alleged that such statements, particularly given the prevailing social situation and Sangma's position as a public office holder, could amount to spreading rumours likely to sow discord, incite feelings of hatred and lead to offences between communities.

Though the exact size of the gathering could not be verified from the circulating video, the complaint said voices heard in the footage suggested that the number of people present was likely to exceed 10.

Escalating Tensions Surrounding GHADC Elections

The development comes amid heightened tension in West Garo Hills linked to the GHADC election process.

Momin was allegedly assaulted by protesters on Monday when he arrived at the deputy commissioner's office in Tura to file his nomination papers for the council elections scheduled to be held on April 10.

The controversy is linked to a resolution adopted by the GHADC executive committee on February 17, making it mandatory for candidates to produce valid Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates while filing nominations, effectively barring non-tribal candidates from contesting the polls.

The unrest escalated further on Tuesday when two persons were killed in police firing in the Chibinang area while security personnel were dispersing an unlawful assembly during enforcement of curfew, police said.