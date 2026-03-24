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Former MLA's Son Discovered Dead in Burned Car in Karnataka Forest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 24, 2026 20:54 IST

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Police in Karnataka are investigating the death of a former MLA's son, whose charred body was found inside a burned car in a forest, sparking a murder investigation.

Key Points

  • Raju Bolashetty, the son of a former MLA, was found dead in a charred car in a forest area near Dharwad, Karnataka.
  • Police suspect foul play, believing the assailants killed Bolashetty before setting the car on fire to destroy evidence.
  • A forensic team and dog squad are investigating the crime scene to gather evidence.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death and identify the individuals involved in the crime.

The charred body of a former MLA's son was found inside a car in a dense forest area of this district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Bolashetty (53), a resident of Udakeri village in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district, they said.

 

He was the son of former MLA Baburao Bolashetty, sources said.

Investigation Details

According to police, the man's charred body was found inside his car parked in a deserted area near the railway track in Ramapur village in Dharwad taluk. The body was found completely burnt, raising strong suspicion.

Citing preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said the assailants are suspected to have killed Raju and later set the car on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence before fleeing the spot.

On receiving information, Dharwad Rural Police visited the scene and conducted an inspection.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered.

Police have formed teams and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause and identify those involved in the act, officials said.

A forensic team and a dog squad also inspected the scene of the crime and collected evidence for further investigation, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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