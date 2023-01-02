News
K'taka BJP MLA booked for trader's suicide, Bommai says action as per law

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 02, 2023 18:31 IST
Former Karnataka minister and BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali is among six people named in the FIR in connection with the death of a businessman, the police said on Monday.

IMAGE: BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pradeep (47) was found dead in his car at Nettigere near Bengaluru on Sunday evening, they said, adding that he had allegedly shot himself in the head.

He had purportedly left behind an eight-page death note that named Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali and five others, according to the police.

 

Limbavali is accused number 3 in the FIR, which also names -- Gopi K, Somaiah, Ramesh Reddy G, Jayarama Reddy, and Raghava Bhat.

The case has been registered at the Kaggalipura police station.

The FIR is based on a complaint by Pradeep's wife along with the death note.

Responding to a question on the case registered against Limbavali, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: "Action is being taken as per law...actions will follow in the future too in accordance with law."

According to the police, the death note pointed to the six accused for doing injustice to Pradeep, who has demanded for justice and that the persons should be punished.

Pradeep is said to have invested about Rs 1.5 crore in an upcoming resort project involving Gopi, Somaiah and others near HSR Layout and was promised a stake, but was later allegedly cheated, the police said.

Limbavali is said to have tried to broker a compromise between them, and an agreement was reached a month ago to pay Pradeep his dues, but the latter did not receive all the money, they added.

Pradeep had gone to a resort in Nettigere along with his family on Saturday night to celebrate the New Year, the police said.

He is said to have left the resort on Sunday morning, saying he needed to go to Sira, but had gone home instead, penned the death note and returned to the resort, they said, adding that in the evening he shot himself in the car.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
