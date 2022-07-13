News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ex-Maldivian Prez negotiated Gotabaya's escape

Ex-Maldivian Prez negotiated Gotabaya's escape

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 13, 2022 12:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's escape from the country to the Maldives was negotiated by the Maldivian Parliament Speaker and former president Mohamed Nasheed, sources said on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old President fled to the Maldives along with his wife and two security officers on a military jet early Wednesday in the face of a public revolt against his government for mishandling the country's economy.

In a brief statement, the Sri Lankan Air Force said that under the Constitution granted to an Executive President, Rajapaksa was flown to the Maldives onboard an Air Force plane early Wednesday morning.

President Rajapaksa's escape from Colombo was negotiated by Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Nasheed, sources in the Maldives capital Male said.

The Maldivian government's argument is that Rajapaksa is still the President of Sri Lanka, and that he hasn't resigned or handed over his powers to a successor. Therefore, if he wanted to travel to the Maldives, it could not have been denied, sources said.

Thirteen people accompanied Rajapaksa to the Maldives. They arrived in an AN32 aircraft, according to TV news channels.

 

Reports say that initial requests to land a military aircraft in the Maldives were refused by the Civil Aviation Authority in Maldives, but later landing was authorised on the request of Speaker Nasheed.

On Saturday, Rajapaksa announced that he will step down on Wednesday after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence, blaming him for the unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees.

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled the country before resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new government.

He is expected to be in the Maldives on transit before flying to another destination which is yet to be known.

Rajapaksa is likely to send his resignation letter only after reaching his final destination on Wednesday evening, Sri Lanka's The Morning news portal reported, citing highly placed government sources.

It is learnt that the Rajapaksa's resignation letter would be sent to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena at around 8 pm Sri Lanka time, it added.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Youngest Rajapaksa brother stopped from fleeing Lanka
Youngest Rajapaksa brother stopped from fleeing Lanka
Meet Sri Lanka's New 'Wildlife Minister'
Meet Sri Lanka's New 'Wildlife Minister'
'Rajapaksa will try everything to hold on to power'
'Rajapaksa will try everything to hold on to power'
Villagers capture crocodile thinking it swallowed boy
Villagers capture crocodile thinking it swallowed boy
'Karan Johar is all heart'
'Karan Johar is all heart'
What's left Shriya CONFUSED in Spain?
What's left Shriya CONFUSED in Spain?
Profiteering Charges In GST Leave Companies Perplexed
Profiteering Charges In GST Leave Companies Perplexed
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

India denies reports of facilitating Gotabaya's escape

India denies reports of facilitating Gotabaya's escape

SEE: When protesters storm Lanka Prez's home

SEE: When protesters storm Lanka Prez's home

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances