Former Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam Gets Bail In Money Laundering Case

Former Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged tender scam, marking a significant development in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Alamgir Alam, former Jharkhand minister, released on bail in money laundering case.

The Supreme Court granted Alam bail after he challenged the Jharkhand High Court's rejection.

Alam was arrested in May 2024 following the seizure of approximately Rs 32 crore.

Alam expressed gratitude to supporters and stated his intention to seek medical treatment.

Jharkhand Congress president celebrated Alam's release, calling it a moment of great joy.

Former Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam walked out of Birsa Munda Central Jail here on Thursday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to an alleged tender scam being investigated by the ED.

The federal probe agency had arrested the Congress leader on May 15, 2024, days after around Rs 32 crore in cash was seized from premises linked to his aide.

Legal Battle and Supreme Court's Decision

Alam had earlier moved the Jharkhand High Court seeking bail, but the court had rejected his plea, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing investigation.

Challenging it, he moved the Supreme Court, which, after hearing arguments from both sides, granted him bail.

Alam's Reaction After Release

"I am out of jail on bail after two years. I am happy that people in my area remembered the work I have done for them. Many of them met me in jail. During this time, I also figured out who truly stands by me," Alam told reporters at his residence after his release.

Alam said he had always been a law-abiding citizen and had appeared before the ED after receiving notice.

"It was during the parliamentary elections that I campaigned in Lohardaga and moved to Sahibganj. I came to know about the notice and travelled 450 km to appear before the federal agency as a law-abiding person," the former rural development minister said.

Future Plans and Political Support

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Pakur and Jharkhand for standing by him during his difficult time.

Speaking about his future plans, Alam said, "Right now, my health is not good. I am facing some difficulty. I will first undergo treatment for my throat and then head home. After that, I will return among you all."

Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, who was also present at Alam's residence, told reporters, "This is a moment of great joy. After two years, our popular leader, Alamgir Sahab, has returned home. We can see the atmosphere of enthusiasm among the workers. Everyone is bursting firecrackers and celebrating."

"We respect the court's decision regarding his release. He has received justice. Though it was delayed, justice has finally been delivered," Kamlesh added.