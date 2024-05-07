News
Rediff.com  » News » ED arrests Jh'khand minister's secy after Rs 35cr cash recovery

ED arrests Jh'khand minister's secy after Rs 35cr cash recovery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 07, 2024 09:30 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjiv Lal and the latter's domestic help following a recovery of over Rs 32 crore cash from them, official sources said.

IMAGE: The Enforcement Directorate recovered around Rs 35 crores of cash from the possession of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam's secretary Sanjiv Lal's household help, in Ranchi on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following their overnight questioning, the sources said.

The ED on Monday had raided a 2BHK flat in Ranchi that is allegedly occupied by Lal's domestic help Jehangir, as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the state rural development department, they said.

 

It had recovered over Rs 32 crore cash apart from Rs 3 crore from some other premises that were searched by the central agency.

The total cash recovery stands at Rs 35.23 crore, the sources said.

Jharkhand rural development minister and Congress leader Alam had denied any wrongdoing on his part.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

