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Home  » News » Jharkhand's Alamgir Alam Gets Bail In Money Laundering Case

Jharkhand's Alamgir Alam Gets Bail In Money Laundering Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 14:47 IST

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Former Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case connected to a tender scam investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Alamgir Alam, former Jharkhand minister, released from Birsa Munda jail after Supreme Court bail.
  • The Enforcement Directorate arrested Alam in May 2024 following a cash seizure linked to his aide.
  • Alam's bail plea was initially rejected by the Jharkhand High Court.
  • The Supreme Court granted bail after hearing arguments from both sides in the money laundering case.

Former Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam walked out of the Birsa Munda jail here on Thursday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to a tender scam being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Details of Alamgir Alam's Arrest and Legal Proceedings

The federal probe agency had on May 15, 2024, arrested the Congress leader, days after about Rs 32 crore cash was seized from premises linked to his aide.

 

Alam had earlier moved the Jharkhand High Court seeking bail, but the court had rejected his plea, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing investigation.

Challenging it, he moved the Supreme Court, which, after hearing arguments from both sides, granted him bail.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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