Ex-CM Jagan booked for 'attempt to murder' on TDP MLA's complaint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 12, 2024 15:27 IST
Andhra Pradesh police registered an 'attempt to murder' case against former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior Indian Police Service officers and two retired officials, following a complaint lodged by a Telugu Desam Party MLA, an official said on Friday.

IMAGE: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photograph: ANI Photo

The complaint was lodged by the ruling party's Undi MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju.

Besides Reddy, police booked senior IPS officers P V Sunil Kumar and P S R Sitaramanjaneyulu and retired police officer R Vijay Paul and former Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent G Prabhavati, the official said.

Vijay Paul and Prabhavati have superannuated.

 

"Raju sent his police complaint through mail one month ago and after taking legal opinion, I registered a case at 7 pm on Thursday against the former CM and others," the official told PTI.

Raju also alleged that he was subjected to 'custodial torture', the official added.

Police booked the five accused persons under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120 B, 166, 167, 197, 307, 326, 465 and 506 read with 34. Police invoked the IPC as the case is three years old.

The case was booked at Nagarampalem police station in Guntur.

TDP leader Raju's 2021 arrest case came to the fore in Andhra Pradesh after he lodged a complaint against Reddy and some officials over it on June 11.

He accused the former CM and the senior officials of 'plotting' a criminal 'conspiracy' against him.

Raju, 62, alleged in his complaint that senior IPS officers Sunil Kumar and Sitaramanjaneyulu, police officer Vijaya Paul and government doctor G Prabhavathi were part of that 'conspiracy'.

He was arrested in May, 2021 in the middle of the Covid-19 second wave.

'A false case was registered against me by the CBCID of the Andhra Pradesh government. On May 14, 2021, I was arrested without due process, I was bullied, unlawfully physically pulled inside the police vehicle, and forcibly taken to Guntur the same night,' Raju alleged in the complaint.

When Raju was arrested, Kumar was heading the CID, Sitaramanjaneyulu the Intelligence wing, Paul was ASP CID and Reddy was the CM.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
More like this

'Jagan Is Very Dictatorial'

'Jagan Is Very Dictatorial'

After Andhra rout, Jagan backs paper ballots over EVM

After Andhra rout, Jagan backs paper ballots over EVM

