Andhra CM injured in stone pelting during roadshow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in pelting of stones on Saturday by some people during his election campaign in Vijayawada, his office said.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in pelting of stones during his election campaign in Vijayawada. Photograph: @YSRCParty/X

The YSRCP president suffered a small cut on the left side of his temple during his "Memanta Siddham (We are all ready)" bus yatra. Saturday was the 14th day of Reddy's 21-day election campaign ahead of polling for the 175-member assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats of the state on May 13. Counting of votes is scheduled on June 4.

"A stone hit the chief minister while he was acknowledging the crowd as part of his bus tour at the Vivekananda School Centre in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

On the advice of doctors, he was taken to the Vijayawada Government Hospital for treatment, following which he headed back to his night halt station at Kesarapalle in NTR district around 12:30 am on Sunday.

A plastic surgeon administered two to three fine stitches on Reddy's wound, a doctor told reporters, adding that the chief minister has been advised not to sleep on his stomach. His treatment lasted for about 10 minutes, according to the doctor.

In a statement, the YSRCP said the party has announced that the bus yatra will take a break tomorrow. The party will release the next programme on Sunday, the statement released around 1 am said.

"Doctors examined Chief Minister Jagan's injury and gave local anaesthesia before stitching the wound...doctors have advised him on getting some rest. After greeting the hospital staff, Chief Minister Jagan proceeded to the Kesarapalle stay point (night halt)," it said.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu."

Reddy's Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK president M K Stalin condemned the incident.

"Political differences should never escalate to violence. Let's uphold civility and mutual respect as we engage in the democratic process. Wishing him a quick recovery," he said on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on X said, "I am shocked to hear about the attack on Jagan ji. Praying for his speedy recovery."

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Ratan Tata said police are yet to nab those involved in the attack.

"There are some clues and we are analysing the video and drone footage. We will identify them. We think that it (stone) was thrown along with flowers. So many people were showering flower petals (on Chief Minister Reddy) and amid that somebody threw the stone," Tata told PTI.

In a video shared by the CMO, Reddy is seen acknowledging the crowd to his right while a stone hit him on his temple.

The YSRCP chief, however, kept acknowledging the crowd. He later got inside the bus for treatment.

The chief minister was administered first aid inside the bus by a doctor. He then resumed his tour of the city, where he campaigned for nearly four hours. Reddy concluded his bus tour for the day around 11 pm.

Senior YSRCP leader and former minister V Srinivas, who was standing beside Reddy, was also hit by a stone, the CMO statement said.

YSRCP leaders alleged that the opposition TDP was behind this "attack".

"The TDP is behind this cowardly act because they cannot bear to see the massive response that Chief Minister Jagan is receiving during his 'Memantha Siddham Yatra' in their so-called bastion (Vijayawada).

We urge the police to nab the culprits. The TDP should know that they cannot win the election by such attacks," YSRCP leader Hafeez Khan said.

The TDP dismissed the allegations and termed the incident "stage-managed".

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack on Reddy.

"I strongly condemn the attack on Jagan. I request the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate an impartial and unbiased inquiry into the incident and punish the responsible officials," Naidu said on X.

Reacting to the incident, senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Telangana minister K Taraka Rama Rao said violence has no place in democracy.

In a post on X, he said, "Glad you are safe. Take care Jagan Anna. Strongly condemn the attack on AP (Andhra Pradesh) Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Violence has no place in democracy and I hope strict preventive measures are put in place by ECI."

Several YSRCP workers and supporters protested at various places in the state following the incident in Vijayawada.

Reddy embarked the election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in the Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.