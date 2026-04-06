Former Block Development Council Member Critically Injured in Ghaziabad Shooting

A former Block Development Council member is in critical condition after being shot in Ghaziabad, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of two suspects.

Key Points Former BDC member Shiv Kumar Jatav was shot in the forehead in Noorpur village, Ghaziabad.

The shooting followed a heated argument and escalated dispute at the victim's residence.

Police have registered an FIR and arrested two suspects, Shubham and Krish, in connection with the attack.

The case is registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend remaining suspects.

A former Block Development Council (BDC) member was shot in the forehead by assailants here and is undergoing treatment in critical condition, police said on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Lipi Nagaich said the incident was preceded by a dispute around 9 pm when some people, engaged in a heated argument, were using abusive language in front of a grocery shop run from the BDC member's house.

When the victim Shiv Kumar Jatav (55) objected to their behaviour, the argument escalated and around 11 pm, the accused allegedly barged into his house, opened fire at him and fled the scene, Nagaich added.

He was shot above the eyebrow on Sunday night in Noorpur village of the Masuri area and was taken to a private hospital, where a bullet remains lodged in his forehead, officials said.

Based on a complaint filed by his son, Umesh Kumar, police have registered an FIR against Mintoo, Shubham, Krish, Raj and Soniya (Mintoo's mother), along with several unidentified persons.

Investigation and Arrests

Police have arrested two accused, Shubham and Krish, while teams have been deployed to nab the remaining suspects.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway, police said.