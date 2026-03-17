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Home  » News » Ghaziabad Bank Manager Killed After Dispute with Security Guard

Ghaziabad Bank Manager Killed After Dispute with Security Guard

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 17, 2026 12:04 IST

A Ghaziabad bank manager was tragically shot and killed by a security guard after a heated dispute over salary and leave, prompting a police investigation and the arrest of two suspects.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A bank manager in Ghaziabad was fatally shot by a security guard due to disagreements over salary and leave.
  • The security guard, Ravindra Hooda, and his accomplice, Shishupal, have been arrested in connection with the murder.
  • The incident occurred at the Loni branch of Punjab and Sind Bank, resulting in the immediate death of the bank manager, Abhishek Kumar.
  • Police investigations revealed that the security guard was upset about salary reductions and denied leave requests, leading to the fatal confrontation.
  • A case of murder has been registered, and police have recovered the weapon used in the crime, a double-barrel gun, along with ammunition.

A security guard of a Ghaziabad bank upset over leave and salary related issues walked into the manager's cabin and shot him dead, police said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old manager of the Loni branch of the Punjab and Sind Bank was rushed to a hospital on Monday where he was declared dead, they said.

 

The security guard, Ravindra Hooda (50) and his accomplice, Shishupal (57), have been arrested, police said.

"The security guard along with his accomplice entered the cabin of the bank manager and fired at him. The injured bank manager was taken to GTB Hospital in Delhi for treatment, where doctors declared him as dead," police said in a statement.

SHO Loni Border Manish Bist on Tuesday said the bank manager, Abhishek Kumar, was from Patna. He has been posted in Ghaziabad since August 2025, and was living in a rented house with his wife.

Investigation and Motive

Police said that during interrogation, Hooda said he had been working in the branch for the past two and a half months.

"He said his salary was reduced, and when he would ask for leave, it was refused. Following this, there was an argument with him (Abhishek Kumar)," the police statement said.

He said he fired at the bank manager in anger and that Shishupal was present with him during the incident, it added. Hooda and Shishupal were from the same village in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said a case under section 103 (1) (punishment for murder) of the BNS has been registered against him. Police have recovered a double-barrel gun and ammunition and the Arms Act has also been slapped on the accused, the statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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