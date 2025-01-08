HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Prominent Kerala businessman held in actress harassment case

Prominent Kerala businessman held in actress harassment case

Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 08, 2025 14:01 IST

Prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur was taken into custody on Wednesday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sexual harassment case filed by Malayalam actress Honey Rose, official sources said on Monday.

IMAGE: Boby Chemmanur. Photograph: Kind courtesy @Boby_Chemmanur/X

He was taken into custody from Wayanad, a police officer with the Kochi City Police confirmed.

 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Circle Inspector of Kochi Central Station, was constituted to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment filed by the actress against Chemmanur, a jeweller.

Chemmanur was booked under non-bailable sections following Rose's complaint.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
