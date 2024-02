Members of the Chinese community performed the dragon dance during celebrations to mark the Lunar New Year in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Children dressed in costumes hold a dragon effigy.

IMAGE: Children exit a Chinese temple after offering prayers.

IMAGE: Children dressed in costumes prepare to perform the dragon dance.

IMAGE: Members of the Chinese community watch the dragon dance performance and take photos.

