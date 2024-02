Divers perform a dragon dance ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Thailand.

IMAGE: Divers perform a dragon dance in the aquarium. All photographs: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

IMAGE: There was a dragon dance outside the aquarium as well.

IMAGE: Dragons join the sea dragon.

IMAGE: A child is stunned by the dragon dance.

IMAGE: This little one looks amazed.

IMAGE: The media take pictures of the dragon dance.

