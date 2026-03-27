Evacuate Now! Iran Warns Civilians in Neighbouring Gulf Countries

The IRGC accused US and Israeli forces of using civilians as 'human shields' and warned of continued attacks.

IMAGE: A drone view shows damage in a residential neighbourhood, following a night of Iranian missile strikes which injured dozens of Israelis, in Arad, southern Israel on March 26, 2026. Photograph: Ilan Rosenberg/Reuters

Key Points IRGC warned civilians in West Asia to leave areas near US forces, citing planned attacks.

Iran launched the 83rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 targeting US and Israeli assets.

Claimed targets include bases, oil depots, and military infrastructure across the region.

Israel struck Iran’s missile production and storage facilities, including a key site in Yazd.

Israeli Air Force carried out multiple sorties, targeting missile systems and killing Iranian personnel.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a fresh warning to civilians in neighbouring West Asian countries, advising them to stay away from areas hosting United States forces amid escalating regional tensions.

In a message carried by Press TV, the IRGC accused US and Israeli forces of using civilians as 'human shields' and warned of continued attacks.

'To people in West Asia, the cowardly American-Zionist forces, who lack the courage and ability to defend their own military bases, are trying to use innocent civilians as human shields out of fear of the fighters of Islam,' the statement said.

'Since it is our duty to eliminate the US and Israeli forces… we advise you to immediately leave areas where US forces are stationed to avoid harm,' it added.

IRGC Steps Up Offensive

On Thursday, the IRGC announced the launch of the 83rd wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting key American and Israeli military installations across the region using missiles and drones.

According to the IRGC, the strikes hit strategic assets including storage tanks and an oil depot in Ashdod, a military personnel site in the Modi'in settlement, and a US military information exchange centre.

The group also claimed attacks on US military bases at Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri, as well as hangars used for transport aircraft and drones at Ali Al-Salem Air Base.

Israel Intensifies Counterstrikes

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it carried out strikes on Iran's primary missile and sea mine production facility in Yazd, describing it as a key hub for the planning, development, and storage of advanced weaponry.

'In the strikes carried out across Tehran, the Air Force targeted infrastructure used by the regime to produce weaponry, with an emphasis on ballistic missile production sites,' the IDF said.

In western Iran, Israeli forces targeted missile launchers and storage facilities, which they said posed a threat to Israel.

Widespread Airstrikes Across Iran

Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force conducted around 20 fighter jet sorties across western Iran, striking dozens of targets in areas including Kermanshah and Dezful.

Approximately 70 munitions were dropped on sites used for storing and launching ballistic missiles and air defence systems.

The IDF said Iranian personnel operating from these locations were also eliminated.

The Israeli military added that it continues operations 'without pause' to degrade Iran's missile capabilities.

After a lull of nearly eight hours, the IDF said it detected a fresh ballistic missile attack launched from Iran.