Rediff.com  » News » Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua, says Dubey

Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua, says Dubey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 08, 2023 17:30 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday said the Lokpal has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on his complaint of alleged corruption by her.

IMAGE: TMC's Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra stages a walkout with Opposition MPs from the Parliamentary Ethics Committee meeting, in New Delhi on November 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an apparent reference to the development, Moitra posted on X that the CBI should first file an FIR to probe alleged coal scam by the Adani Group.

 

In a post on X, Dubey wrote, "On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security."

However, there was no official word from the Lokpal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
