Rediff.com  » News » Envoy says Russia working on safe passage for Indians

Envoy says Russia working on safe passage for Indians

Source: PTI
March 02, 2022 14:28 IST
Russia on Wednesday said it was working "intensely" to create a "humanitarian corridor" for safe passage to Russian territory for Indians stuck in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones in Ukraine.

IMAGE: An Indian student evacuated from Ukraine offers sweets to her family members upon arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport under Operation Ganga following the Ukraine-Russia war, Mumbai, March 1, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo.

At a media briefing, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alipov said Russia is in touch with India on the issue of safety of Indians and that the safe passage will be put into place "as soon as possible.

 

"We are working intensely on creating the corridor and secure safe passage for Indians stuck in various conflict zones in Ukraine," he said.

He said Russia is working on ways and means to provide safe passage to Indians for their secure passage to Russian territory from the conflict zones in Ukraine.

To a question, Alipov said he does "see any hurdle" in the supply of the S-400 missile systems to India because of the Western sanctions against Russia following the Ukraine crisis.

India has taken an "unbiased" position based on assessment of the situation in Ukraine and not because it is dependent on Russian arms, he added.

"We do coordinate our positions at the UN and inform India about our approach," he said.

Alipov further added: "We do everything possible to keep India up-to-date on what is happening."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
