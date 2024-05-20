News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Nothing changes when we play in playoffs'

Source: ANI
May 20, 2024 15:27 IST
IMAGE: SRH coach Daniel Vettori said the team needs to stay consistent and play the exact same way in the playoffs. Photograph: BCCI

After his side's four-wicket win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori said the SRH bowlers were rusty at the start of the first inning of the match.

In a video shared on SRH's official social media handle, Vettori said the bowlers made a comeback and gave fight in the last four overs of the first inning.

 

"Great blowout after sort of 10 days off to come together against a team that was still ready to perform. We were obviously a little rusty with the ball at the start but to fight back in the last 4 overs was incredible," Vettori said.

Speaking about SRH batters Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi, the head coach added their performances were exceptional.

"Abhishek and Rahul took the game on to win the powerplay and that is how we have won most of our games, and again that was exceptional. You have to play exceptionally well to chase those big scores," he added.

He further added that they need to stay consistent for their upcoming playoff match, where they will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday.

"Nothing changes when we go into the playoffs. Take the game on, play exactly the same and stay consistent and true to our methods, so, well done boys," he further added.

