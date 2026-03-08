HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Accused of Leaking Navy Secrets to Pakistan Denied Bail

Man Accused of Leaking Navy Secrets to Pakistan Denied Bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 08, 2026 16:57 IST

An Indian court has denied bail to a man accused of leaking sensitive Indian Navy secrets to Pakistani nationals via WhatsApp, highlighting the severity of espionage and national security concerns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A junior service engineer, Ravi Varma, is accused of leaking sensitive information about Indian Navy warships and submarines to Pakistani nationals.
  • Varma allegedly shared information about Indian Navy ships and boats via WhatsApp in exchange for money.
  • The court denied bail, citing the serious nature of the offences under the Official Secrets Act and the potential for tampering with evidence or witnesses.
  • Varma faces charges under the Official Secrets Act and Section 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with a potential punishment of 14 years imprisonment.

A court in Thane in Maharashtra has refused bail to a junior service engineer accused of leaking sensitive information about warships and submarines to Pakistani nationals, saying the offence related to naval establishments was serious in nature.

In the order passed earlier this month, Additional Sessions Judge V G Mohite noted that charges against the accused carry a potential punishment of 14 years of imprisonment.

 

The accused, Ravi Varma, who was employed by Crasni Technology Pvt Ltd, a firm providing services to Naval Dockyard, Mazagon Dockyard, the Coast Guard and Mumbai Port Trust, was arrested on May 28, 2025. Varma, a resident of Kalwa in neighbouring Thane, is currently in judicial custody.

The prosecution alleged that between November 2024 and March 2025, Varma shared secret and sensitive information about the names and locations of Indian Navy ships and boats with two Pakistan nationals via WhatsApp in exchange for money.

He was booked under Official Secrets Act and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Defence Arguments and Prosecution's Concerns

Varma, in his bail plea, claimed he was innocent and has been falsely implicated in the crime. He cited that the investigation was over and the chargesheet had been filed.

All material electronic evidence was in the possession of the prosecution and his detention was not necessary, the accused claimed in the plea.

The prosecution contended that Varma had shared his bank details with the absconding accused, who thereafter credited money in his account for providing such sensitive and secret information.

If Varma is released on bail, he would tamper with prosecution witnesses and evidence, and could also abscond, police said. Therefore, his application should be rejected, the prosecution told court.

Court's Decision

The court, after hearing both sides and perusal of documents on record, noted that the accused is chargesheeted for offences of "serious nature" under the Official Secrets Act.

"He has committed serious offences for getting pecuniary benefits," the court remarked.

The judge indicated that the court intends to frame charges within a few months and proceed with the trial.

The court concurred with the prosecution's concern that if released, he may assist the co-accused from evading their arrest. The possibility of tampering with prosecution evidence and witnesses by him cannot be ruled out, it added.

The court then rejected Varma's bail plea.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Engineering Student Held for Sharing Terror Propaganda
Engineering Student Held for Sharing Terror Propaganda
Engineering Student Held in Mumbai for Sharing Terrorist Propaganda
Engineering Student Held in Mumbai for Sharing Terrorist Propaganda
Man Gets Life Sentence for Murdering Security Guard in Thane
Man Gets Life Sentence for Murdering Security Guard in Thane
Bihar Man Arrested Over Pakistani WhatsApp Contacts
Bihar Man Arrested Over Pakistani WhatsApp Contacts
Two Jail Staffers Held for Accepting Bribe in Thane

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Grandest Greatest Gujarati Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Countries With Surprisingly Different Native Names

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

VIDEOS

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's Kuttikkanam0:45

Watch: Rahul Gandhi visits tea plantation at Kerala's...

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very handsome 1:03

Vicky Kaushal was seen in a formal look and looked very...

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport1:00

Janhvi Kapoor spotted at airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO