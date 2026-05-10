Elvish Yadav gets Rs 10 cr extortion threat; Bishnoi gang link suspected

Family members of Yadav alleged that the accused threatened to shoot him if he did not pay the money within two days.

IMAGE: YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The accused threatened to shoot Yadav if the money was not paid within two days.

Gurugram police have registered an FIR based on Yadav's complaint and transferred the case to the Crime Branch.

Yadav was previously targeted in a shooting incident outside his residence in August.

Yadav was arrested in March 2024 on charges of supplying snake venom for rave parties, but the case was later quashed by the Supreme Court.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has received an extortion threat of Rs 10 crore from a foreign WhatsApp number, with the sender identifying himself as Randeep Malik having "close links" with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said on Sunday.

Family members of Yadav alleged that the accused threatened to shoot him if he did not pay the money within two days.

Police have lodged an FIR based on a complaint filed by Yadav at the Sector 56 police station.

In his complaint, Yadav said he received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number on May 5 but could not answer it at the time.

He later received a message on WhatsApp from the same number containing threatening words.

"The sender identified himself as Randeep Malik and claimed to be a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He demanded Rs 10 crore to be paid within two days, and threatened to shoot me if I did not pay the sum," Yadav said in his complaint.

The same threatening message was also sent to his father's mobile number, he alleged.

Police Investigation Underway

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, a senior police officer said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the source of the call.

Yadav is currently out of Gurugram for the shoot of a show called 'Laughter Safe'.

Past Incidents Involving Elvish Yadav

The social media influencer, who won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT in 2023, has been in the news for varied reasons in recent years.

Last August, unidentified gunmen fired more than two dozen rounds outside his residence in Sector 56. Delhi Police later arrested two shooters in connection with the case.

Before that, Yadav was arrested in March 2024 on charges of supplying snake venom for rave parties. The Supreme Court quashed the FIR and legal proceedings related to the case in March this year.