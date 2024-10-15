News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Maha polls on Nov 20, J'khand to vote on Nov 13 and 20; results on Nov 23

Maha polls on Nov 20, J'khand to vote on Nov 13 and 20; results on Nov 23

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 15, 2024 16:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The votes for the two states will be counted on November 23.

 

"There are 9.63 crore eligible voters in Maharashtra while the number of eligible voters in Jharkand is 2.6 crore," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Bye-elections to 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 13.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha polls: Parties need to justify tainted nominees
Maha polls: Parties need to justify tainted nominees
Jolt to BJP, loses all 5 tribal seats in Jharkhand
Jolt to BJP, loses all 5 tribal seats in Jharkhand
Decision soon on fighting Jharkhand poll alone: Chirag
Decision soon on fighting Jharkhand poll alone: Chirag
Tara, Manushi, Sushmita Are Simply Wow!
Tara, Manushi, Sushmita Are Simply Wow!
NZ look to win first Test against India since 1988
NZ look to win first Test against India since 1988
PIX: Pakistan stumble just before tea break vs England
PIX: Pakistan stumble just before tea break vs England
SC junks plea for in-house probe against ex-CJI Gogoi
SC junks plea for in-house probe against ex-CJI Gogoi
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

What Congress Must Do To Win Maharashtra

What Congress Must Do To Win Maharashtra

Shinde: Maharashtra elections likely to be held in...

Shinde: Maharashtra elections likely to be held in...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances