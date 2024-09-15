News
Shinde: Maharashtra elections likely to be held in November

Shinde: Maharashtra elections likely to be held in November

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 15, 2024 17:20 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the state assembly polls are expected to be held in the second week of November and seat-sharing among the ruling allies would be finalised in the next 8 to 10 days.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offers prayers to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Thane. Photograph: ANI Photo

A two-phase poll would be preferable for the 288-member state assembly, Shinde said in an informal chat with mediapersons at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai.

The Mahayuti government, comprising the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Ajit Pawar-headed Nationalist Congress Party, was focusing on development and welfare measures and was getting good response from people, he said.

 

"Elections are likely in the second week of November. A two-phase election would be preferable. Merit and good strike rate will the criteria for seat-sharing among the Mahayuti allies," the CM said.

The seat-sharing will be finalised in 8 to 10 days, he added.

Shinde said he can see support for the government among women and asserted his was a government of the common man.

"We have struck a balance between development and welfare schemes," he said.

The appointment letters have been given to 1.5 lakh youth for jobs under the skilled training programme for which they will get a stipend from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. The target is to cover 10 lakh youth, the CM said.

Shinde said 1.6 crore women have so far got financial assistance under the government's Ladki Bahin scheme.

"We plan to reach out to 2.5 crore women," he said.

At present, women beneficiaries of the government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' get Rs 1,500 per month.

Shinde also said his government aims to make Mumbai slum-free and ensure affordable housing for all.

All government agencies, like the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), have been roped-in for the redevelopment of slums, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
