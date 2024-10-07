News
Decision soon on whether to fight Jharkhand poll alone: Chirag Paswan

Decision soon on whether to fight Jharkhand poll alone: Chirag Paswan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 07, 2024 20:23 IST
Union minister Chirag Paswan on Monday said his Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas wants to fight the assembly election in Jharkhand and a final decision will be taken soon on whether it would contest under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or alone.

IMAGE: Union Minister of Food Processing Industries and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas president Chirag Paswan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Paswan said he met Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday where the upcoming state assembly election in Jharkhand was discussed. He said the meeting was very positive.

"I met Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. We discussed the current political situation in the country and also the upcoming assembly elections. Jharkhand was also discussed," Paswan told reporters in New Delhi on the sidelines of a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) event.

 

Paswan, who is the Union food processing minister, said his party did not fight the assembly elections in Haryana and J-K which were held recently, but supported the BJP.

"Jharkhand mein bhi meri soch yahi hai ki hum log NDA ke saath mil kar chunav ladein. (I am of the view that we should fight Jharkhand assembly election under the NDA alliance)," Paswan said, adding that a final decision will be taken in 2-4 days.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are due later this year, and the dates are expected to be announced soon.

"The state party unit wants to fight. Let's see, whether we fight under the alliance or alone, how the situation emerges. I had a very positive meeting with the Union Home Minister. The scenario will be clear within the next few days," he said.

Asked how many seats his party has sought, Paswan said he will not make it public, conforming with the coalition principles.

On exit poll results of Haryana and J-K, he expressed confidence that the NDA will form the government.

Regarding the demand for Bharat Ratna for his late father Ram Vilas Paswan from certain sections, the minister said as a son he has always wished for this honour.

"Koi cheez agar maang ke mili toh kya mili," Chirag said, adding that his father would 'definitely one day get the respect he deserves and that too without seeking'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
