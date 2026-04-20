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Elderly Woman Murdered For Jewellery In Pratapgarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 20, 2026 17:44 IST

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An elderly woman in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly murdered and robbed of her jewellery by unidentified thieves, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An 85-year-old woman, Phuljhariya Devi, was allegedly strangled to death by thieves in Pratapgarh.
  • The thieves stole silver jewellery the woman was wearing.
  • The incident occurred at the woman's home in Bhola Ka Purwa, Hathigavan.
  • A case has been registered against unidentified thieves, and an investigation is underway.

Unidentified thieves allegedly murdered an elderly woman and stole her jewellery in Hathigavan area of the district, police said on Monday.

Details of the Crime in Hathigavan

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Brijnandan Rai said that on Sunday night in Bhola Ka Purwa in Hathigavan police station area, unidentified thieves strangled Phuljhariya Devi, 85, to death, stole the silver jewellery she was wearing, and then fled.

 

At the time of the incident, the deceased was alone at home, and when the police arrived at the scene, the household items were found scattered across the room, while the jewellery worn by the deceased was missing.

Police Investigation Underway

Rai said that in connection with the incident, a case has been registered against the unidentified thieves under relevant sections of the law, including murder.

The Additional SP said that following the death of her husband, Bhagwat Prasad, his wife Phuljhariya Devi had been living in this house, separate from her children.

Circumstances of the Murder

Investigation suggests that the unidentified thieves broke into the house during the night. When the woman resisted, they strangled her to death before stealing the silver jewellery she was wearing and escaping.

He added that upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and found household items scattered across the room, while the jewellery worn by the deceased was missing.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, police said.

Under Indian law, charges of murder and robbery would typically apply in this case. The police investigation will likely involve forensic analysis of the scene and attempts to identify the perpetrators through local informants and surveillance footage.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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