Eid prayers to be held in mosques, Eidgahs in UP; multiple shifts likely

Adityanath recently said that if namaaz was necessary, it should be offered inside mosques and that prayers would not be allowed in open public spaces.

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Key Points Clerics suggest multiple prayer shifts can be arranged if needed to accommodate large congregations during Eid-ul-Azha.

Some clerics support restrictions on public prayers, emphasising cleanliness and peaceful worship in designated spaces.

Clerics call for equal application of rules regarding public gatherings and religious processions for all communities.

Amid a debate triggered by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent remarks on offering namaaz in public places, several Muslim clerics have said that Eid-ul-Azha prayers would be offered inside mosques and Eidgahs as in previous years, and, if required, arrangements could be made for multiple prayer shifts.

Addressing an event in Lucknow recently, Adityanath said that if namaaz was necessary, it should be offered inside mosques and that prayers would not be allowed in open public spaces.

He also suggested that if there was a large gathering, prayers could be offered in shifts.

"If offering namaz is essential to you, do so in shifts. We will not stop you from praying. However, it will not be permitted on the streets," Adityanath had said.

Senior executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, said extensive preparations were being made in mosques and Eidgahs as every year for Eid-ul-Adha on May 28.

Speaking to PTI, he said arrangements for offering namaaz in multiple shifts could be made if needed, provided each congregation had a separate imam.

Mahali said Muslims had been offering prayers inside mosques and Eidgahs for years and have always followed law and order because namaz was not only an act of worship, but it also taught discipline.

By avoiding prayers on roads for years, Muslims had demonstrated that they were a disciplined and civilised community, he added.

On the chief minister's remarks, Mahali said, "We expect the government to apply the same rules to all communities. Ideally, no community should organise processions or gatherings on roads."

Differing views on prayer arrangements

General secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, said arrangements for Eid prayers at Shia mosques this year were being made in the same manner as every year.

However, he clarified that there was no provision for multiple shifts in Shia congregational prayers.

"Congregational prayers are not conducted in shifts," he said, referring to the Shia practice.

On Adityanath's remarks, Abbas said, "This is about worship, and only one form of worship should not be targeted. Rules should apply equally to all. Any procession or religious activity that disrupts traffic should be stopped."

Support for curbs on public prayers

Meanwhile, the leading clerics of the Barelvi sect backed Adityanath and said that prayers should be offered only at clean and peaceful places where there is no disturbance.

The national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, said Islam strictly instructs that there should be no obstruction between a worshipper and Allah while offering namaaz.

Such peace and concentration cannot be achieved on roads or intersections, but only at mosques or homes, he said.

Razvi added that Islamic law provided for multiple congregations with different imams in the same mosque during Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-ul-Azha if crowds became too large, adding that such arrangements could be made in Bareilly if required.

The imam of the Jama Masjid in Bareilly, Maulana Khursheed, said the chief minister did not say anything wrong by opposing prayers on roads.

The directive had been followed earlier as well and would continue to be followed in future, he said.

Diverse perspectives on public namaaz

The principal of the Madrasa Islamia Arabia Jama Masjid in Amroha, Mufti Syed Mohammad Affan Mansoorpuri, said that according to Islamic principles, offering namaaz on roads or similar public places was not considered appropriate.

Prayers should not be offered anywhere without obtaining the necessary permission, and Muslims were aware of this and largely followed the norm, he said.

However, Mansoorpuri also said that while Muslims follow government directives on offering prayers, Adityanath's remarks on namaaz were "baseless" and a political move aimed at "appeasing" the majority community.

Moradabad's city imam Hakim Maulana Masoom Ali Azad backed the chief minister and said that Muslims had been offering Eid prayers in mosques and Eidgahs for a long time.

Since Islam regards cleanliness as half of faith, no sensible Muslim would prefer to offer prayers on an unclean road, he said.

Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakrid, will be celebrated on May 28 this year.