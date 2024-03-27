News
Rediff.com  » News » ED summons TMC MP Mahua Moitra, bizman Darshan Hiranandani

ED summons TMC MP Mahua Moitra, bizman Darshan Hiranandani

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 27, 2024 17:16 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case on March 28, official sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra addresses the media against her expulsion from Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

The 49-year-old TMC leader was called for questioning twice earlier by the central agency but she did not depose citing official work and sought deferment of the notice.

Moitra and Hiranandani have been asked to appear for questioning at the ED office here on Thursday, the sources said.

Hiranandani was also summoned by the agency in a separate FEMA case against his Mumbai-based realty group. Earlier, his father Niranjan Hiranandani had deposed before the ED in Mumbai.

 

In the current case, the sources said, an advocate allegedly linked to Moitra was examined by the ED on Wednesday at its office in Delhi.

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for "unethical conduct", has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had raided her premises in connection with the cash-for-query case on Saturday, days after anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal directed the federal agency to investigate the allegations levelled against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Dubey, a Lok Sabha member, has alleged that Moitra asked questions in the House in exchange for cash and gifts from Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

Transactions linked to a non-resident external (NRE) account are under the ED's scanner, apart from a few other foreign remittances and fund transfers, the sources said.

Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claims that she is being targeted as she raised questions about deals of the Adani Group.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
CBI books Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case
Mahua vacates bungalow as govt sends eviction team
Cash-for-query: Lokpal asks CBI to probe Mahua Moitra
Markets rebound on heavy buying in RIL, HDFC Bank
'Is there any Indian who hits sixes better than Dube?'
Jolt to AAP as its lone Lok Sabha MP joins BJP
Sameer Rizvi credits Dhoni after cameo
