ED Conducts Fresh Searches In Ex-Cop's Extortion Case

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its search at the residence of former Kolkata Police officer Santanu Sinha Biswas, who is accused of involvement in a major extortion and land-grab scheme.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh searches at ex-Kolkata Police officer Santanu Sinha Biswas's residence in connection with an extortion case.

Investigators suspect Biswas hid mobile phones to destroy evidence, possibly in a pond near his house.

The ED is probing the involvement of nearly 30 police personnel in extortion, illegal land occupation, and Arms Act violations.

Biswas allegedly used his position to facilitate land grabbing and extortion activities, with investments in hotels and resorts under scrutiny.

The ED is also examining possible overseas investments and benami assets linked to the former police officer.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted fresh searches at the Kandi residence of arrested former Kolkata Police officer Santanu Sinha Biswas in connection with the alleged 'Sona Pappu' extortion and land-grab case, a senior official said.

Search for Missing Mobile Phones

Investigators suspect that two mobile phones used by Biswas may have been hidden inside the sprawling house or dumped in the adjacent pond inside the premises in an attempt to destroy evidence.

"We suspect the accused deliberately concealed or disposed of the devices to destroy evidence. There is information suggesting the phones may have been thrown into a pond adjacent to the property. Search operations are being carried out accordingly, and divers may also be deployed if required," the official told PTI.

The development has drawn parallels with the earlier recruitment scam case involving former Baranagar MLA Jiban Krishna Saha, who had allegedly thrown his mobile phone into a pond to prevent investigators from accessing evidence.

Biswas was arrested by the ED in connection with the alleged extortion racket.

During earlier searches at Biswas's palatial residence in Murshidabad district's Kandi town, officials had reportedly recovered a substantial quantity of gold.

Investigation into Police Involvement

An ED official said investigators believe the missing mobile phones could contain "crucial digital evidence" linked to the case.

According to the ED official, the agency is probing the alleged involvement of nearly 30 police personnel, including sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and constables, in connection with extortion, illegal land occupation, and violations under the Arms Act linked to the 'Sona Pappu' network.

The ED has alleged that a syndicate involving promoters, policemen and criminals was operating in the region, with Biswas allegedly acting as one of its key facilitators.

"Biswas allegedly used his position and influence within the police force to aid land grabbing and extortion activities. We have identified several police personnel who were allegedly used for operational and financial assistance," the official said.

Financial Irregularities and Assets

Investigators suspect some of the personnel were associated with police welfare activities and were allegedly instructed by Biswas to assist in illegal financial transactions and money laundering operations.

The agency is also examining investments allegedly made by Biswas in hotels, bars and resorts in Kandi and nearby areas.

ED officials further said they are probing possible overseas investments and benami assets linked to the former police officer, including suspected business interests in parts of the Middle East.

"We are looking into all financial trails, including possible foreign investments and properties held through proxies," he added.