Enforcement Directorate Raids Raheja Developers In Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has launched fresh searches against Raheja Developers, escalating a money laundering investigation tied to alleged fraud impacting numerous home buyers.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Enforcement Directorate conducts searches against Raheja Developers.

The investigation is linked to alleged fraud with home buyers.

Searches are focused on premises in Delhi-NCR.

The case involves non-delivery of flats in the Raheja Revanta project.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted fresh searches against real estate company Raheja Developers as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud with home buyers.

Raheja Developers Under Investigation

They said about seven premises in Delhi-NCR are being covered as part of the action.

The searches are being conducted in the matter of alleged fraud with the home buyers and non delivery of flats in its project Raheja Revanta, as per the officials.

The agency had raided the company in June 2025 as part of this probe.