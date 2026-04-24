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Enforcement Directorate Conducts Raids In Andhra Liquor Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 24, 2026 19:58 IST

The Enforcement Directorate intensifies its investigation into the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam with fresh raids targeting key individuals and companies allegedly involved in the illicit activities under the previous YSRCP government.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids related to the Andhra Pradesh liquor scam.
  • Searches targeted individuals including former YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and alleged kingpin Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy.
  • The ED registered a PMLA case in September 2025 following an Andhra Pradesh Police SIT complaint.
  • The probe focuses on alleged irregularities under the previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted fresh searches in connection with its ongoing probe into the Andhra Pradesh liquor "scam", which allegedly occurred under the previous YSRCP government in the state, officials said.

They said a dozen premises -- 11 in Hyderabad and one in Tirupati -- were raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

Key Individuals Under Scrutiny

The ED officials said those searched include former YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, his son Chevireddy Mohit Reddy (in Tirupati), former advisor to the YSRCP government and alleged scam kingpin Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy and former head of AP State Beverages Corporation Ltd. (APSBCL) Vasudeva Reddy.

Former YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy, former bureaucrat Dhananjay Reddy, former government official Krishna Mohan Reddy and a private company executive, Balaji Govindappa, were also among those searched, they said.

Company Offices Searched

Searches were also conducted at the offices of PLR Projects Pvt. Ltd., which is allegedly linked to YSRCP MP P V Midhun Reddy, and at the residence of a man named Booneti Chanakya, among others, they added.

PMLA Case Details

The central probe agency registered a PMLA case in September 2025 to investigate the alleged scam, taking cognisance of an Andhra Pradesh Police SIT complaint.

The agency had conducted searches in this case earlier too.

It had said in a statement that after the 2019 assembly elections, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government "monopolised" retail liquor outlets through government retail outlets (GROs) operated by the APSBCL.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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