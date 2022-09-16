News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ED raids 40 locations in Delhi liquor policy case

ED raids 40 locations in Delhi liquor policy case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 16, 2022 11:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday launched fresh raids at about 40 locations across the country as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, official sources said.

The searches are being conducted at premises linked to liquor businessmen, distributors and supply chain networks in Nellore and some other cities in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR, they said.

This is the second round of raids being conducted by the federal agency in this case after it first conducted searches on September 6 at about 45 locations across the country.

 

The ED case of money laundering in the excise policy stems from a CBI FIR in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some bureaucrats have been named as accused. The excise policy has been rolled back now.

The CBI had conducted raids in the case on August 19, covering the Delhi residences of Sisodia (50), IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories.

Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including excise and education.

The ED is probing if alleged irregularities were done in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year and if some alleged "proceeds of crime" in terms of tainted money was generated by the accused.

The agency also is expected to question AAP leader and minister Satyendar Jain in the Tihar jail in connection with this case on Friday after it obtained permission from a local court to do so.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Excise 'scam': BJP releases 'sting' of accused's dad
Excise 'scam': BJP releases 'sting' of accused's dad
BJP offered to make me CM if I break AAP: Sisodia
BJP offered to make me CM if I break AAP: Sisodia
LG sends notice to AAP leaders over scam allegations
LG sends notice to AAP leaders over scam allegations
TIMELINE: Federer's rise to greatness
TIMELINE: Federer's rise to greatness
SBI ready to open rupee trade A/Cs with Russian banks
SBI ready to open rupee trade A/Cs with Russian banks
Nigerian tests +ve for monkeypox, India's tally 13
Nigerian tests +ve for monkeypox, India's tally 13
Ahead of mid-term polls, Trump coins slogan in Hindi
Ahead of mid-term polls, Trump coins slogan in Hindi
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

ED registers money laundering case against Sisodia

ED registers money laundering case against Sisodia

CBI books Sisodia in excise case after day-long raid

CBI books Sisodia in excise case after day-long raid

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances