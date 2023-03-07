News
Rediff.com  » News » Excise case: ED to question Sisodia in Tihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 07, 2023 10:56 IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday is expected to question and record the statement of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

IMAGE: AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia being taken to Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi, on Monday, March 6, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, they said.

Officials of the ED will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

 

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case last month and he is currently in judicial custody.

Pillai was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday evening following a long session of questioning.

The businessman, alleged to to have represented the 'South Group' of liquor traders in this case, is the 11th person to be arrested in the case by the ED.

He will be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his further custody for interrogation, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
