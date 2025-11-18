ED raids Al Falah University in Red Fort blast probe

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday launched searches against the Al Falah University of Faridabad and its promoters and linked persons as part of its investigation related to the Red Fort area terrorist blast case, sources said.

Photograph: ANI video grab

Teams of the federal probe agency have been searching multiple locations in the Delhi-NCR since early morning, sources said.

It is understood that the ED is taking action under the anti-money laundering law following cognisance of the first information reports filed by the NIA and the Delhi Police in the case.

The agency is investigating finances and purported terror financing links in the matter.

Sources said the searches began around 5 am, and the trustees of the University are also being raided.

Till now, the NIA has arrested two persons, allegedly close aides of 'suicide bomber' Dr Umar Nabi.

The Al Falah varsity is located in the Dhouj area of Faridabad district in Haryana near Delhi, and it is a medical college-cum-hospital.