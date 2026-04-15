ED raids AAP MP who replaced Raghav Chadha as deputy leader in RS

The Enforcement Directorate has launched raids on business entities associated with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab, initiating a FEMA probe into potential financial irregularities.

IMAGE: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI video grab

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids on businesses linked to AAP MP Ashok Mittal.

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Multiple business entities connected to Mittal in Jalandhar and Phagwara are being searched.

Ashok Mittal is a businessman and educationist who heads the Lovely Group, including a university.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at the business and residential premises of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal in Punjab and Haryana as part of a FEMA probe, officials said.

About 10 locations in Jalandhar and Gurugram are being covered under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

This includes the premises of the Phagwara-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) and two linked educational institutions named Tetr College of Business and Masters Union College of Business located in Gurugram, ED officials said.

Mittal was recently appointed the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, replacing MP Raghav Chadha.

The 61-year-old AAP leader is also the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, Phagwara.

The ED, according to the officials, is looking at certain overseas financial transactions of these educational institutions as part of the FEMA investigation.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the raids saying BJP has begun its "preparations" for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state currently ruled by the AAP.

AAP national convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tagged Mann's post on X and echoed the same sentiment.