HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » ED raids AAP MP who replaced Raghav Chadha as deputy leader in RS

ED raids AAP MP who replaced Raghav Chadha as deputy leader in RS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: April 15, 2026 15:20 IST

x

The Enforcement Directorate has launched raids on business entities associated with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab, initiating a FEMA probe into potential financial irregularities.

Ashok Kumar Mittal

IMAGE: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI video grab

Key Points

  • The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids on businesses linked to AAP MP Ashok Mittal.
  • The raids are part of an ongoing investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
  • Multiple business entities connected to Mittal in Jalandhar and Phagwara are being searched.
  • Ashok Mittal is a businessman and educationist who heads the Lovely Group, including a university.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at the business and residential premises of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal in Punjab and Haryana as part of a FEMA probe, officials said.

About 10 locations in Jalandhar and Gurugram are being covered under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

This includes the premises of the Phagwara-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) and two linked educational institutions named Tetr College of Business and Masters Union College of Business located in Gurugram, ED officials said.

Mittal was recently appointed the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, replacing MP Raghav Chadha.

The 61-year-old AAP leader is also the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, Phagwara.

The ED, according to the officials, is looking at certain overseas financial transactions of these educational institutions as part of the FEMA investigation.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the raids saying BJP has begun its "preparations" for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state currently ruled by the AAP.

AAP national convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tagged Mann's post on X and echoed the same sentiment.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

'Raghav Chadha Will Join BJP Before Punjab Elections'
'Raghav Chadha Will Join BJP Before Punjab Elections'
Raghav Chadha breaks silence as party takes away RS post
Raghav Chadha breaks silence as party takes away RS post
'Picture abhi baaki hai': Raghav Chadha responds to AAP
'Picture abhi baaki hai': Raghav Chadha responds to AAP
'Ghayal hoon...': Raghav Chadha's 'Dhurandhar' dig at AAP
'Ghayal hoon...': Raghav Chadha's 'Dhurandhar' dig at AAP
Raghav Chadha slams BJP after setback on bungalow
Raghav Chadha slams BJP after setback on bungalow

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

A huge crowd of devotees gathered at Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar on the occasion of Baisakhi1:00

A huge crowd of devotees gathered at Sri Darbar Sahib in...

Ekta Kapoor Dazzles at Anita Hassanandani's Birthday Party0:52

Ekta Kapoor Dazzles at Anita Hassanandani's Birthday Party

Bihar's first BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary takes oath3:30

Bihar's first BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary takes oath

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO