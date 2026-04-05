'Picture abhi baaki hai': Raghav Chadha responds to AAP

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha defends his commitment to Punjab by showcasing his parliamentary interventions on key issues, responding to accusations of neglecting the state's concerns.

IMAGE: AAP MP Raghav Chadha speaks in Rajya Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Raghav Chadha defends his parliamentary record on Punjab issues amid criticism.

Chadha highlights his interventions on water levels and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

AAP accused Chadha of not criticising Modi and the central government strongly enough.

Chadha asserts his commitment to raising people's issues in Parliament.

Responding to criticism that he did not raise Punjab's concerns in Parliament, sidelined Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday shared a video showing his interventions on key issues affecting the state.

In the video, the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab can be seen raising issues related to depleting groundwater levels, Bhagat Singh, and other state-centric matters.

Describing the video as a 'small trailer', Chadha asserted that he will make a comeback, saying: "Picture abhi baaki hai."

"To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that 'Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab's issues in Parliament', here is a small trailer – 'picture abhi baaki hai'," he said.

Chadha also said that Punjab was not just a political talking point for him, but his 'home, duty, soil and soul'.

The AAP has not reacted to the video yet.

Internal Party Criticism

Chadha's remarks followed after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday removed him as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, after which the MP said he had been 'silenced, not defeated'.

The party also launched an all-out attack, accusing Chadha of shying away from raising Punjab's issues in Parliament and instead engaging in 'soft PR'.

Chadha has so far released three videos since his removal as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, dropping enough hints that he will not take his demotion lying down.

"I go to Parliament to create impact, not ruckus," Chadha said on Saturday, dismissing the allegations and maintaining that his focus has been on raising public issues.

He also rejected the party's charges as 'lies', alleging a 'scripted, coordinated' campaign against him.

"All these lies will be unmasked. 'Kyunki mai ghayal hoon isiliye ghatak hoon' (I am wounded, therefore I am dangerous)," Chadha said on Saturday, quoting a popular dialogue from the movie Dhurandhar.

The AAP had also accused Chadha of avoiding raising questions against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the Centre in Parliament.

Chadha had countered claims that he did not participate in opposition walkouts, refused to sign a notice for a motion to remove the chief election commissioner, and was 'afraid' to raise key issues.

ARI