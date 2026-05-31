Jaipur Farmers Summoned In Land Fraud Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jaipur farmers amid allegations of money laundering and fraudulent land aggregation by real estate developers, sparking a major investigation into land ownership manipulation.

Key Points The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jaipur farmers for questioning in a land fraud probe.

Farmers allege real estate developers fraudulently acquired their ancestral land using misused powers of attorney.

The investigation is linked to a land mafia network allegedly associated with Gyan Chand Agarwal.

A complaint filed with Rajasthan RERA alleges false documents and concealed disputes in a land development project.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jaipur is also investigating the matter.

The Jaipur-wing of Enforcement Directorate has summoned several farmers on June 3 as part of a probe into alleged money laundering and fraudulent land aggregation, officials said.

The farmers have alleged that their ancestral agricultural land was fraudulently taken over through misuse of powers of attorney by real estate developers.

ED Investigation Focuses on Land Transactions

The ED will record the farmers' statements and take documents related to these transactions.

Farmers from villages in the Sanganer area, including Jaisinghpura, claimed they had legally sold their land years ago and received full payment, but later discovered that ownership rights were allegedly manipulated without their knowledge.

Farmers Claim Land Ownership Manipulation

Kailash Chand, in an affidavit to the agency, said that his family had sold about 1.82 hectares of land in 2005 to Pinkcity Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and received the entire payment through banking channels.

"We had completed the sale legally and had no dealings with anyone else. Later we came to know that powers of attorney were misused and control over our land was taken without our consent. We have been summoned to submit documents on June 3," Kailash Chand told PTI.

Another farmer, Madan Balai, was also summoned by the probe agency in the case. Villagers have been asked to present their sale documents and other banking transactions.

Allegations Against Land Mafia Network

As per the affidavit copy submitted to the investigating agency, the probe is linked to alleged activities of a land mafia network associated with Gyan Chand Agarwal and others. Officials are examining ownership records, surrender deeds and powers of attorney executed over the past two decades.

A complaint filed before the Rajasthan Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) by the company stated that on some portion of land, a colony, Shreenath Vihar, was developed after taking permission from Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) despite ongoing disputes surrounding land ownership and title.

The project was registered on the basis of false documents while concealing disputes and litigation. It has also sought action, including cancellation of registration and a forensic audit.

RERA and SOG Involvement

The matter is also under investigation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Jaipur. The RERA complaint also states that Gyan Chand Agarwal had allegedly been named in more than 300 FIRs across Rajasthan.