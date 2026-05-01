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ED Officers Honoured For Kolkata I-PAC Raid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 01, 2026 20:27 IST

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Two Enforcement Directorate officers have been honoured for their 'exceptional competence' during the controversial raid on political consultancy I-PAC in Kolkata, highlighting the agency's dedication to upholding the law.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two ED officers received awards for their roles in the controversial I-PAC raid in Kolkata.
  • The raid on I-PAC's office and a director's house in January sparked controversy involving West Bengal's Chief Minister.
  • The ED approached the Calcutta High Court and Supreme Court, alleging abuse of power.
  • The officers were recognised for their composure, courage, and meticulous documentation during the raid.

Two Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers who participated in the high-voltage and controversial raid against political consultancy firm I-PAC and one of its directors in Kolkata this January received an award for their "exceptional competence" on Friday.

Recognition for ED Officers' Competence

Assistant Directors Vikram Ahlawat and Prashant Chandila received their commendation certificates from Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary who officiated as the chief guest at the 70th ED Day event held here.

 

The raid on January 8 at the I-PAC office in Salt Lake and director Pratik Jain's house on Loudon Street grabbed headlines after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee descended on both locations with state police and administration officials and was seen taking away certain documents.

After this day-long drama, the ED approached the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court claiming "gross abuse of power" by the chief minister as it sought a CBI probe into the incident.

Controversy Surrounding the I-PAC Raid

Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed the ED was trying to take the party's election strategy documents from these premises.

The two officers were felicitated with an award given by the agency to its investigators who exhibit dedication, hard work and exceptional competence.

Details of the Award Citations

Ahlawat, according to his citation, showed "exceptional composure" during the "sensitive" search operation by continuously recording events through incident reports that enabled the ED to bring the matter to the notice of the Supreme Court.

Chandila demonstrated "exceptional professional courage" during the "unprecedented" incident and showed remarkable presence of mind as he meticulously prepared "contemporaneous" "panchnamas" that provided primary evidence during hearings at the apex court, his citation said.

While there was no mention of the case they were involved in during the event, ED officials confirmed it to be the January raids against I-PAC in Kolkata.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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