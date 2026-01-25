HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » CBI's RG Kar, Dabholkar investigators among 31 awarded police medals

CBI's RG Kar, Dabholkar investigators among 31 awarded police medals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 25, 2026 14:14 IST

x

Central Bureau of Investigation officers who supervised the investigations into the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and the killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar are among 31 personnel of the central agency awarded police medals on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Mansi Thapliyal/Reuters

Joint Director V Chandrasekhar, a 2000-batch IPS officer from the Gujarat cadre, has been awarded the coveted President's Medal for Distinguished Service, according to the list issued by the government on Sunday.

 

As the Joint Director of the agency, the officer supervised the probe into the gruesome rape and murder of the trainee doctor in the Kolkata hospital, leading to the conviction of the main accused in the case within months of filing the chargesheet.

Key Points

  • Joint director V Chandrasekhar, a 2000-batch IPS officer from the Gujarat cadre, has been awarded the coveted President's Medal
  • Twenty-five officers from the agency have been awarded the police medal for Meritorious Service
  • SP Amit Srivastava, additional SP Mukesh Sharma, sub-inspector Pramod Kumar Yati, assistant sub-inspector Chaman Lal and head constable Ramu Golla have also been awarded the President's Medal

Superintendent of police Amit Srivastava, additional superintendent of police Mukesh Sharma, sub-inspector Pramod Kumar Yati, assistant sub-inspector Chaman Lal and head constable Ramu Golla have also been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service.

Twenty-five officers from the agency have been awarded the police medal for Meritorious Service. This includes 2007-batch IPS officer C Venkata Subba Reddy, posted as joint director in the agency, and his batchmate Sadanand Shakarrao Date, who left the agency as DIG to join his cadre as inspector general in Police Headquarters, Uttarakhand.

During his posting in the Economic Offence Branch (EOB), Date handled alleged bank fraud cases related to Zoom Developer Group Parekh Aluminex Ltd, Vidhyavasini Group Cases of SBI, besides the MCX-SX case and the NTC case. The officer served in the Special Crime, STF and ACB, Mumbai units of the agency. He also handled the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, busted bribery racket in SEEPZ-SEZ, Mumbai, BECIL, CGST, among others.

Deputy Legal Advisor Manmohan Sharma; Additional SPs Baidyanath Samal and Kailash Sahu; Deputy SPs Rubi Choudhary, Manish Kumar Upadhyay, Anmol Sachan, Nishu Kushwaha, Arijit Sinha, Sharad Suresh Bhawar, Thahir Abbas P and Dharmendra Kumar are among those awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

Inspector Dharmender, Programmer Deepti Vashista, ASI Vinod Kumar, Officer Superintendent Narikote Nandini, Head Constables Netram Chourasiya, Puran Mal Gujjar, Bhola Roy, Babu Varghese and Vikram Singh, as well as constables Sanjeev Kumar, Waikhom Rajesh Singh and Rupendra Kumar have also been awarded the PMMS. PTI ABS RT

RT

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals
R-Day: 982 police personnel awarded service medals
RG Kar murder: Parents talk to CBI chief, may meet Shah
RG Kar murder: Parents talk to CBI chief, may meet Shah
Dabholkar murder case: CBI recovers pistol from creek
Dabholkar murder case: CBI recovers pistol from creek
Dabholkar murder: 2 accused convicted, 3 acquitted
Dabholkar murder: 2 accused convicted, 3 acquitted
Digital arrest: SC issues notice to Centre, CBI, RBI
Digital arrest: SC issues notice to Centre, CBI, RBI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in a white saree1:19

Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in a white saree

Watch: Manali Transforms into a Breathtaking Snow Paradise3:03

Watch: Manali Transforms into a Breathtaking Snow Paradise

Heavy Snow Blocks Highway, Strands Tourists in Manali2:09

Heavy Snow Blocks Highway, Strands Tourists in Manali

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO