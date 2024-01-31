News
ED issues 5th summons to Kejriwal; AAP says...

ED issues 5th summons to Kejriwal; AAP says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 31, 2024 16:14 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh and the fifth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his questioning in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case, official sources said Wednesday.

Kejriwal, also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has skipped four earlier summons issued by the federal agency for January 18 and January 3 and November 2 and December 21 in 2023. He had called these notices "illegal".

It is understood that the fresh summons was for February 2.

 

Meanwhile, the AAP on said its legal team is studying the notice and will take a decision in accordance with law.

In a brief statement, AAP chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "We have received news about the fifth summons. Our legal team is studying it and we will decide what to do as per law. The earlier summonses were illegal and we had sought a reply from the Enforcement Directorate."

The agency alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
